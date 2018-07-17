Garden on former land settlement site at Chawston opens to the public

The gardens of 8 Great North Road, Chawston, are open to the public on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22, 2pm to 6pm, for the National Gardens Scheme.

Once a land settlement site, there is a 4-acre smallholding and an acre of gardens with over 2,000 species.

The garden includes some rare and unusual plants, a large pond, level grass paths, and an acre of young trees and shrubs.

The garden was created by Roy and Dianne Richards and has a glasshouse with Chinese vegetables, topiary and Japanese Feng Shui garden. Look out for Japanese lanterns and a large collection of Japanese plants and bonsai.

Admission is £4.50, children are admitted free. The postcode is MK44 3BD and the site is between Wyboston and the Blackcat roundabout on south-bound lane of A1. Turn off at McDonalds and at the end of the filling station forecourt turn left. There is off-road parking.

The charities supported by the NGS include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, The Carers Trust, Queens Nursing Institute, Multiple Sclerosis Society and Parkinson’s UK.