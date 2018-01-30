Gardener awarded for being among best in Sandy

A resident in Sandy has been commemorated for his dedication to gardening.

Pensioner Ron Cowell has maintained his garden in Belam Way to a high standard and won praise from a number of his neighbours, who have described it as the prettiest in the town.

Belam Way, Sandy

Cllr Nigel Aldis, chairman of the Sandy Enhancement Group, presented an award to Mr Cowell in honour of his achievements.

The award, a very colourful photograph of the garden, is to be presented to Bedford Hospital for display in the audiology department reception.

Ron is very proud to say that he achieved such wonderful results without the use of any chemicals.

The Sandy Enhancement Group is a volunteer-run group which aims to improve and maintain the appearance of the town, and new volunteers are always welcome.

The group works to seek by practical means to improve the appearance of Sandy, promote the floral enhancement of the town and carry out various projects to improve specific areas.

Each year they hold Best Kept Competitions for gardens, shop fronts, pubs and cafes.

Among its projects is The Railway Triangle in Station Road where the group created a small grassed area and flower bed opposite the rail station.

The idea as to improve the area around the station, a major entrance to Sandy for visitors to such sites as the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds

isit http://seg.moonfruit.com/