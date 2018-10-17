GBBO’s Nadiya rises to the occasion at Keech Hospice

TV Chef and former Great British Bake-Off Winner Nadiya Hussain visited Keech Hospice Care in Luton to bake with patients and their families during Starlight Cake Bake week.

The former Luton resident showed patients how to make some delicious rocky road delights. Nadiya also made friendship bracelets and took part in a singalong with the children, families and hospice staff.

Nadiya has been a Starlight Ambassador for the past three years and the face of the charity’s annual Cake Bake fundraiser, which raises vital funds to support seriously ill children and their families by providing play and distraction services in hospitals and hospices across the UK.

Nadiya said: “I’ve had such a wonderful morning, just being able to sit and bake with the kids, to make bracelets and meet their parents has been so special. Having been the sibling of two sick children when I was growing up, I know how vital it is to enjoy special moments as a family, just doing normal activities like baking.

“Being a Starlight Ambassador means that I can be part of their work by getting involved with days like today. By helping them to bring fun, normality and comfort at what is a really difficult time for families means the world to me. Please help support Starlight to provide more memories to families with sick children by signing up to the Starlight Cake Bake today”.

Liz Searle, CEO of Keech Hospice Care said; “We had an amazing day making tasty treats with Nadiya.”

“She was caring and patient with the children, showing them how to make the rocky road and bracelets. They were delighted to meet her and appreciated that she took the time to speak to everyone personally.

“As Nadiya’s local children’s hospice, caring for children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes, we were so pleased to have her with us to show her the excellent care and support we provide to adults and children facing a terminal and life-limiting illness.”

To find out more about Starlight and how you can host your own Starlight Cake Bake visit www.starlight.co.uk