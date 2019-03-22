Get involved with Potton youth club

Young people in Potton can get involved in a variety of activities at Potton Youth Club, run by community charity Groundwork Luton & Bedfordshire.

Potton Youth Club - funded by Central Bedfordshire Council - has a number of activities for young people to get enjoy, from cooking and sports to theatre trips, there is something for everyone.

Regularly local youth providers Pro Action visit the club to run hockey, futsal, and dodgeball sessions.

Young people can also benefit from advice and guidance from Groundwork’s trained youth workers, and the club is a safe space to relax or to get support for issues and problems.

The youth club is open 5pm to 7pm on Thursday nights and is located at Potton Pavillion on Mill Lane.

Lead Youth Worker at the club, Mohammed Miah, said “Potton Youth Club is a great space for young people to hang out with their friends and to enjoy lots of activities. But it’s also somewhere they can talk about any problems they’re having with one of the youth workers, for confidential advice and support.”

>If you or someone you know would like to attend the club, please contact Mohammed Miah on 07702 532328 or mohammed.miah@groundwork.org.uk