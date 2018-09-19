Glorious manor house in award-winning village

Find your inner poet in this glorious Georgian manor house on the market in north Buckinghamshire.

Rich with history, Cowpers Lodge is a classic Grade II*-listed Georgian property, modestly described by the poet William Cowper who lived there from 1786 to 1795 as “a neat and comfortable abode, in one of the prettiest villages in the kingdom”.

This elegant country house is a wonderful family home and stretches to over 5,000sq ft of spacious accommodation over three floors, plus a cellar.

All five reception rooms are superbly proportioned and flooded with natural light from the sash windows, including the reception hall which has flagstone flooring and a magnificent early 18th-century wooden balustrade staircase with oak steps.

Further traditional features are everywhere, including panelling, shutters and ceiling cornicing.

The kitchen/breakfast room has an Aga and doors to the garden, with the enviable bonus of a separate utility room and pantry.

Six light and airy bedrooms (three ensuite) are split over the first and second floors.

The current owners have completely restored this house internally and externally under the watchful eye of English Heritage, including rebuilding the kitchen, reroofing the house and outbuildings, replacing all the windows and renewing the plumbing, wiring and heating.

Outside, idyllic grounds include an acre of stunning landscaped gardens and a tennis court plus paddocks, stables and outbuildings, with a five-acre field beyond.

If a village location is on your property checklist, Weston Underwood will tick that box, and more.

A worthy winner of Best Kept Village multiple times, this beautiful village is a wonderfully friendly community with a church, a pub and a village green.

The closest shop is in the popular market town of Olney two miles away, and Bedford and Milton Keynes are 13 miles away, with fast commuter trains to London from Milton Keynes taking 32 minutes.

If schooling is a factor, private schools in the area include Wellingborough, Oundle, Uppingham, Stowe and the Harpur Trust schools in Bedford.

Price £3,100,000, through Michael Graham (01234 712424).