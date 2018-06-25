Golfers play 90 holes during fundraiser at Lower Stondon

Players are celebrating a double success at Mount Pleasant Golf Club in Lower Stondon.

Five Mount Pleasant Golf Club members set themselves a dawn to dusk challenge to raise as much money for Wood Green - The Animals Charity. Their 16 hours of golf started at 4.30am on Saturday, June 16, and ended having played an incredible 90 holes, raising £1,005 so far.

The team walked around 25 miles with cheers of support from friends and family during a sunny day. They would like to thank everyone who sponsored their challenge. Pictured from left are Kevin Morton, Alex Briggs, Jason Macanaspie, club captain, Bryan Wappat and Paul Robson.

The club’s mid handicap team won their away match at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club over the same weekend. Win result after the first play-off hole 2.5 - 2.5. Team members were Steve Poulsen, Doug Park, Steve Moss, Matt Goddard and Bryan Ellis.