Hardy bunch from Sandy company attempt 100km trek for children’s hospital

Staff from a company based in Sandy have trekked 100km to help sick children.

The hardy bunch from THSP Risk Management, based in Market Square, spent their May Bank Holiday weekend taking part in the London 2 Brighton Ultra Challenge, walking to raise money in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), and have almost reached their target of £5,000.

The challenge over rough terrain and winding paths was tackled by eight staff members from THSP, starting off from London’s Richmond Park on Saturday morning. This tough challenge is not for the faint-hearted, but the team of walkers bravely took on this feat.

They met early on Saturday morning to register and get ready for the start of the walk, fresh-faced and with 100km between them and the finish line in Brighton.

By the time they took the first step, the team had already raised over £4,000 for GOSH, and step by step they continued to raise more money for this amazing charity.

All the walkers received medals for their hard-work and determination.

One of the team received the quarter-challenge medal, five received the half-challenge medal whilst two powered across the finish line after successfully tackling the entire 100km through the heat and thunderstorms on the Saturday and Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the team: “The team’s donation page is still open for generous donations to be made to GOSH. The charity helps sick children and supports their families through difficult times living away from home and each donation is incredibly invaluable. We are aiming to raise £5,000 for GOSH, so please help us to hit this target.”

Donations will help to rebuild and refurbish wards and medical facilities designed around children, and which let the hospital treat more patients.

Fund pioneering research to tackle complex childhood illnesses.

Pay for the most advanced equipment for treating the toughest and rarest conditions.

Fund services that help make life in hospital as normal as possible for young patients and their families.

The children at Great Ormond Street Hospital need donations to give them the best chance to fulfil their potential.

THSP Risk Management specialise in health and safety, employment law and training.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thsp-risk-management