Have a say on Biggleswade’s green future at drop-in sessions

Biggleswade Town Council is inviting the community to help update its Green Infrastructure Plan by attending one of its three drop-in sessions.

Through the creation of a Neighbourhood Plan for the town, local residents currently have the opportunity to influence the future development of - and enhancements to - Biggleswade and the surrounding countryside.

Neighbouring Langford's wind turbines. Credit: Biggleswade Town Council.

Now, as part of this Neighbourhood Plan, Biggleswade Town Council and Biggleswade Neighbourhood Plan group are working with Beds RCC (Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity) to update a ‘Green Infrastructure (GI) Plan’ that was first produced in 2010.

To ensure the community has a say in the plan, the council is inviting residents to attend the drop-in session and discuss ideas for an environmentally friendly future - one which sees families inspired to explore the natural environment.

A Biggleswade Town Council spokeswoman said: “Ideas for local environmental improvements put forward by local residents in the 2010 plan led to the creation of the Biggleswade Green Wheel, one of the town’s most valued assets; we want your input again to identify further desired enhancements to our green spaces, access routes, habitats and heritage features.

“We are now inviting local residents to help us update the GI Plan, which will be used to inform policies in the Neighbourhood Plan; a legally binding document.

“As well as seeking comments on the original GI Plan and ideas for additional projects and enhancements, we want the local residents to identify which green spaces are most important to the community, so that we can seek to protect and enhance them for future generations.”

There are three drop-in opportunities, including: February 1, 11am until 1pm at a market stall in Biggleswade Market Square; February 5, 4pm to 8pm in the training room at the Orchard Community Centre; February 6, 4pm to 8pm in the Council Chamber at the town council offices.

Following these events, an updated GI Plan will be produced and there will be further opportunities for local residents to comment.