Have your say on homes plans

Sandy Town Council (STC) is urging residents to have their say over plans for a new housing development on land north of Sunderland Road.

The plans, by Pigeon Land Ltd, are for up to 228 dwellings.

These will include 6 self-build plots, affordable housing, associated access and spine road, reserved site for medical surgery, care home site, pub/restaurant, amenity space, allotment site and associated infrastructure (all matter reserved except for access and spine road) according to the plans.

More than 150 people attended public exhibitions earlier this year. The developers say support was expressed for the development in principle but there were concerns about the impact of the A1.

In a report to Central Bedfordshire Council the planners stated: ”The key issue raised was regarding access to the A1 from Sandy, which already experiences high levels of traffic at certain times of the day; along with a potential increase in traffic associated with the development.”

STC is discussing the application at a meeting on Monday 25 June at 7.30pm at the Council Offices on Cambridge Road.

In a message to residents they said: “Sandy Town Council are sure that residents will feel strongly about this application and urge them to have their say on the development. Residents can inform the Council of their views by writing to the Council at the above address or emailing admin@sandytowncouncil.gov.uk. Or by contacting Central Bedfordshire Council directly: planning@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk”