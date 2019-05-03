Have your say on planning developments in Clifton at village meeting

Villagers are invited to a meeting at Clifton Academy on Wednesday, May 8, to discuss planning applications for a housing development.

Gladman Developments has plans to build 130 homes on a site to the west of New Road, but have been refused by Central Bedfordshire Council - they are appealing the decision.

Ray Dart, chairman of Clifton Parish Council, is inviting residents to a meeting to prepare for the hearing into the appeals on Tuesday, May 21.

He said: “Gladman developments have applied for outline planning permission for 130 houses twice on a site to the west of New Road, Clifton. Twice they have been refused and so they have now appealed both decisions.

“There will be a hearing at a later date that will deal with both appeals at the same time.

“The village is preparing for the hearing with a meeting at 7pm on Wednesday, members of the Clifton Action Group, the Parish Council, ward councillors and planning professionals will be present.

“In the past 18 months 287 houses have been approved or built in Clifton. Another 130 houses built on valuable agricultural land are not needed nor desirable. Developers really struggled to sell houses on the last major development.

“It is hoped that as many village residents as possible will be able to attend on both occasions. If you live in Clifton, or anywhere else, and are concerned with the headlong rush to convert our villages into housing estates, please come along to one or both events.”