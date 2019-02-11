Cash boost to help rough sleepers

A Bedfordshire MP has welcomed additional Government investment to help Central Bedfordshire Council support rough sleepers into safe and stable accommodation where they can rebuild their lives.

Central Bedfordshire Council is set to receive £66,866 to help vulnerable people get the specialist support they need. The money for the Rapid Rehousing Pathway will fund innovative local schemes which will help those sleeping rough off the streets for good, as well as specialist support to help them back on their feet.

New support workers will act as a single point of contact to help people with complex needs, such as substance abuse and mental health problems, to get the advice and support they need to turn their lives around. Dedicated letting agents will also be funded to provide advice and housing for those sleeping on the streets.

Alistair Burt, MP for North East Bedfordshire said: “I welcome this additional funding which will provide the specialist support that vulnerable people in NE Bedfordshire need to help them rebuild their lives. No one should ever have to face a night on the streets and this investment takes us another step further towards ending rough sleeping for good”.