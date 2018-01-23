Community rallies to help young Stotfold boy

A community is rallying round a young boy as he fights cancer.

Ethan Martin, from Stotfold, had just been declared cancer free earlier this month when doctors had to tell his family the disease had returned.

The six year old, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016, now has to go through a gruelling round of radiotherapy to tackle the medulloblastoma in his brain.

A fundraising campaign, for specialist medical treatment and to provide trips out for Ethan, his brothers Brandon, 10 and Jack, two, along with mum Hannah Cowlishaw and step dad, Henry Matthews, has already raised more than £2,500 in a few days.

“He is suffering a lot of back pain and is starting to get headaches again”, said Hannah, who works as a dinner lady at Ethan’s school, St Mary’s C of E Academy.

“It is one of the most high risk cancers that you can get back.

“He started treatment on Wednesday for the next six weeks and we are keeping our fingers crossed and hope it works.”

Family friend Tracy Gilmore has set up a crowdfunding page and plans a series of fundraisers in the next few months.

“We are trying to raise some funds for alternative treatment and some fun for Ethan while he is going for treatment,” she said.

“We want to make sure Ethan’s parents can provide everything he needs to be comfortable, and help enjoy his life the most he can with his two brothers with family days out at the seaside and perhaps a little holiday in the UK by the sea.

“The response has been overwhelming,” she said. “Schools locally have said they will do something and I’m planning a massive fundraiser at the White Horse in Arlesey, hopefully over the Easter weekend.”

Tracy has also been in touch with children’s author and celebrity David Walliams to see if he can support the campaign.

Ethan is also a Luton Town fan and Tracy is hoping he can be the club’s mascot for the day.

To find out how you can get involved, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tracy-morris-2?utm_id=102&utm_term=bkg56dn2k