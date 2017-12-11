Health hub planned for Biggleswade hospital site

Plans for a future health and care centre on the Biggleswade Hospital site have been announced today, as part of the One Public Estate programme.

The programme includes a range of initiatives which are bringing public sector organisations together to improve services to the public.

The health and care hub will transform the former community hospital into a centre for local people needing health and social care, to be known as a Hub.

Council Leader, James Jamieson said; “We’re pleased to be well advanced with our preparations to create this hub which is part of a bigger strategy to help people’s health and wellbeing.

“Working with colleagues across the health service and providers of care from private and voluntary organsiations, we’re aiming to support people to avoid ill health in the first place and, if and when they do need help, making that available as close to their homes as possible” he added.

£170k of funds for the regeneration of the RAF base at Henlow was also made public.