Hospital told by watchdogs it has to do better

Urgent and emergency services have got worse at Bedford Hospital, according to the latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The overall rating remains at ‘Requires Improvement’, the second-lowest score out of the four available grades, after an inspection over the summer.

Bosses say they are “at the upper levels of Requires Improvement”.

But the score for urgent and emergency services has dropped from Good to Requires Improvement.

Stephen Conroy, chief executive at Bedford Hospital, said he welcomed the report.

He told the Chronicle: “We will use this report to help us make further improvements wherever they are needed, including learning from those services within the trust that have improved their ratings.

“The inspectors highlighted the kind and caring nature of our staff who are treating patients with compassion in a hospital that is clean and well maintained.

“We are very proud of the support and dedication of our staff across the whole hospital; and this report confirms the excellent work that we do every day.

“The CQC assessment of urgent care services was disappointing for us to hear, but we have already implemented planned improvements, such as opening the new Urgent Treatment Centre which is a great improvement for patients requiring our urgent care services.

“It is important going forward that we collectively focus on the actions required to improve services in a sustainable way for our patients.”

The inspection was published on Tuesday.

Bedford Hospital is currently merging with Luton Hospital to form a new trust for the county.