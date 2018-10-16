Hello to yellow for pupils in Henlow marking mental health day

Yellow was the colour for the day at Derwent Lower School in Henlow when children and adults marked World Mental Health Day.

The theme was ‘Hello Yellow’ on Wednesday, October 10 in support of the charity Young Minds whose aim is to ensure that all young people are supported and empowered with their mental health, whatever the challenges.

Children and adults dressed in yellow to support the cause and work for the day was based around mental health, with one class making emotions artwork. Another class enjoyed listening to different stories and using smiley faces or sad faces to show how they thought the people in the stories might feel.

More than £480 was collected through a just giving page and being put in a yellow bucket. Some of the work from the day will also be on display for at open day for prospective new parents on November 21.