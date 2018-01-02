Help to Buy scheme a success in Bedfordshire

Thousands of families in Bedfordshire have been helped to get on the housing ladder, thanks to the government’s Help to Buy scheme.

New figures from the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) reveal that 3,792 homebuyers in Beds have used Help to Buy since it was launched four years ago. They include 1,913 people in Central Beds and 1,658 in Bedford.

Of the homebuyers who benefited from the scheme, 2,765 were first-time buyers.

Housebuilders Barratt Homes Northampton and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, which have developments in the county, are encouraging homebuyers throughout Beds to take part in the scheme which enables people to put down just a five per cent deposit for their new home and to take advantage of a government equity loan, providing access to more affordable mortgage rates.