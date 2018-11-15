Henlow children plant remembrance poppies at RAF base

Remembering those who have served our country in past conflicts, or who continue to serve in our armed forces, was the theme of the day as Derwent Lower School attended the Remembrance Service at RAF Henlow on Thursday, November 8.

The service was led by the base chaplain, Padre Tony, who talked about the importance of remembering those who have fought for us, such as the soldiers who lost their lives during the First World War.

The Derwent children made poppies in school, which they have planted at RAF Henlow as a mark of respect.

Some of the photographs from the Remembrance Service at RAF Henlow will be on display for Derwent’s open day for prospective new parents on November 21.