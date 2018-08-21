Henlow members of the Royal British Legion at historic pilgrimage to Ypres

Members of the Henlow Branch of the Royal British Legion were among thousands at a historic pilgrimage to Ypres.

They joined more than 2,200 standard bearers and wreath layers during a recreation of the pilgrimage made in 1928.

Henlow RBL at Ypres

Branch members were among armed forces veterans and supporters from across the UK and worldwide in a pilgrimage of remembrance to some of World War 1’s most poignant sites.

A spectacular two-mile march through Ypres to the Commonwealth War Grave Commission’s Menin Gate Memorial, led by 1,100 standard bearers, was the culmination of the three-day event which saw the 2,200 participants visit the World War 1 trenches, battlefields and cemeteries of France and Belgium.

Roger Donnelly and Carol Donnelly attended the Great Pilgrimage 90 as representatives of Henlow Branch, as a standard bearer and wreath layer respectively.

Margaret Major, secretary of the Henlow Branch, said: “Being part of such an historic event, representing Henlow, Stondon and Langford in commemorating those that lost their lives in the First World War, was an honour and something I will never forget.”

Bob Gamble, The Royal British Legion’s head of commemorative events, said: “GP90 was the Legion’s biggest membership event in modern history and is a suitable tribute from the members of The Royal British Legion in honour of the First World War generation, echoing the way the British Legion community commemorated the 10th anniversary of the conflict in 1928.”

For more information visit www.britishlegion.org.uk or to find our how to get involved with your local branch contact Margaret Major, branch secretary, on 01462 850207.

The Royal British Legion’s work is encapsulated in its motto: Live On – to the memory of the fallen and the future of the living.

The Legion is the nation’s biggest Armed Forces charity providing care and support to all members of the British Armed Forces past and present and their families.

The Legion champions Remembrance and safeguards the Military Covenant between the nation and its Armed Forces.

It is well known for the annual Poppy Appeal, and its emblem the red poppy.

More about the Legion at www.britishlegion.org.uk