History enthusiasts from Sandy take tour of medieval house

An ancient timbered house in Gamlingay was the focus of a visit for history enthusiasts from Sandy.

Twenty members of Sandy Historical Research Group (SHRG) were treated to a fascinating visit to The Emplins in Gamlingay.

The Emplins at Gamlingay

The Emplins is a beautiful, late medieval timbered house probably originally built as ‘The Rectory’, in the 14th century.

The building has been lovingly preserved by its owners, Philip and Lindy Gorton, who have undertaken years of meticulous research into the building’s history.

SHRG members were given a conducted tour of the building which, over the centuries, has had multiple uses and alterations.

Since it was first constructed it would have seen the arrival in Gamlingay of the Black Death in 1382 and also the Great Fire of Gamlingay in 1600, which thankfully, did not damage it.

Following the tour of the house, Mr and Mrs Gorton provided tea in the beautiful gardens surrounding The Emplins.

SHRG chairman Alan Bailey said after the visit: “Our thanks go to Philip and Lindy for allowing us the privilege of viewing this exceptional historic and beautiful building. The fact that we did so on a lovely summer’s day added to the enjoyment.”

Sandy Historical Research Group was formed in late 2001, in order to capture the history of the market town during the last 150 years or so, and further back where possible. For more details visit https://shrg.uk