Homebuilder sets up Biggleswade donation point for foodbank

A housebuilder has set up a ‘donation station’ for the local foodbank.

With a shocking four million people in Britain now turning to foodbanks for support, Bloor Homes has set up a donation station in the marketing suite at its St Andrew’s development in Biggleswade, where it will collect donations for Bedford Foodbank.

Until mid-December, local residents are encouraged to bring non-perishable items including cereal, pasta, rice, coffee/tea and tinned produce to the development, where it will collect donations before delivering them to Bedford Foodbank before Christmas.

Sales director Vanessa Macnee said: “We are committed to supporting the communities in which we build and are delighted to be able to help the nearby Bedford Foodbank, which does such valuable work within the local area.

“The statistics show a sharp increase in the number of families who are relying on the support of foodbanks.

“As we approach winter and the festive period, we would encourage people to think about those who aren’t as fortunate as they are and donate what they can to help people in need within the local area.”

Samantha Stapley, of the foodbank charity The Trussell Trust, said: “For too many people, this Christmas will not be a time of celebration.

“Every year our network of foodbanks sees a spike in need during December, and what we’re hearing from the front line suggests this year foodbanks will see just as many, if not more, people referred for help. We’re very grateful for the support Bloor Homes is giving to foodbanks in the lead up to this Christmas.”