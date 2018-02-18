Hopes for Easter park trial

Hopes for a skate park in Needham Market are closer to becoming reality, after mobile equipment was found.

Needham Market Skate Park Committee had been searching for a mobile facility it knew existed but was struggling to locate. Then, last week it was contacted by The Mix, in Stowmarket, which offered the use of its mobile skate park for the Easter holidays.

Paul Staddon, committee chairman, said it was now hoped to install it at the bottom of Crowley Park for a trial period, to gauge feedback from residents and the community.

“By bringing in a mobile skate park for a trial we can gauge what the whole community feels – not just the council’s views or the skate committee’s view, but Needham Market’s views – which I feel is most important,” said Paul.

“Embracing feedback, both positive and negative, will give a balanced position for us to present to the council when it comes to choosing the location.”

He added that the committee was in the process of seeking permission for the mobile park trial.