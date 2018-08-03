Horse owners...could one of these be the perfect home for you and your pony!

Horse owners looking for the perfect property for themselves and their pony need look no further!

These are five amazing equestrian homes on the market in our region, all for sale through Michael Graham Estate Agents.

1. Lilley House is in Lilley, Hertfordshire, and is on the market for £1.6 million.

This picturesque Georgian property is tucked away in the rural village of Lilley.

Built in 1810, the property boasts a separate one-bedroom annexe, stunning equestrian facilities and approximately two acres of land.

There are five bedrooms, four reception rooms, a large family kitchen/breakfast room with an Aga and a wealth of original features including beams, slate flooring and feature fireplaces.

With gorgeous gardens, a paddock, two stables and a tack room, this is the complete property package.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-HIT170231.

2. Boa Vista lies in Higham Gobion, Bedfordshire, and is available for £1.5 million.

This impressive modern house is set in grounds of about two acres with far reaching countryside views.

The characterful accommodation includes a leisure complex with a garden room, games room and home cinema room with seating for 12 people.

Six bedrooms, a large drawing room plus four other reception rooms and a heated outdoor swimming pool make this the perfect property for entertaining guests and their families.

With gardens and grounds including a stable yard with four stables - including a foaling stable, a tack room, hay barn, manege and paddocks, this is the perfect property for horse lovers.

Click on michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BED180195 for more.

3. Willow Barn is in Towcester, Northamptonshire, and is on the market for £1.35 million.

This charming Grade II listed barn conversion is set in 1.25 acres of stunning Northamptonshire countryside.

The property maintains many rustic features including a vaulted ceiling in the kitchen with exposed trusses and purlins, exposed brick work and slate flooring.

With seven bedrooms and a detached two storey leisure complex including an indoor pool, you’ll never be short of space.

The equestrian facilities comprise a stable, tack room, storage sheds and a paddock. This property is ideal if you’re looking for a small holding, rather than an entire farm.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-TOW180137 for more.

4. Garden Cottage is in Welwyn, Hertfordshire, and is on the market for £1.5 million.

If you’re looking for gorgeous views and light and bright interiors, this property could be the one for you.

This newly built five-bedroom detached house in Hertfordshire is the perfect family home.

Downstairs three reception rooms include a dual aspect sitting room with an open fireplace and double doors to the garden.

There’s also a detached one-bedroom annexe and a smart stable block and paddocks, all set in around 2.5 acres.

For more information visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-OHO167352.

5. Field Cottage is in Beachampton, Buckinghamshire, and available for £1.2 million.

Boasting paddocks, an orchard and a heated outdoor swimming pool, this is an all-rounder family property.

A kitchen and breakfast room can be found at the heart of the property and the four reception rooms include a sitting room with a log burning stove and a dining room with an open fireplace.

There are six bedrooms upstairs. Outside, the formal gardens and grounds have well stocked beds and borders with mature shrubs, ash trees and two paddocks, one perfect for a pony, and one perfect for growing your own hay.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-STS160058 for more.