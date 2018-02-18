Hospital wins praise for supporting family carers

Wards at West Suffolk Hospital have been recognised for their commitment to supporting patient carers.

G4, for frail elderly patients, and G8, for stroke patients, have received silver recognition awards from Suffolk Family Carers in recognition of good engagement and communication by staff, the use of trained and proactive carer champions and flexible visiting times for family carers.

Julie Fountain, lead nurse for dementia and frail elderly at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are really proud to show our continued commitment to family carers and our staff’s efforts to make their stay as easy as possible while they attend to the needs of their loved one.

“These two wards have demonstrated the breadth and quality of the help on offer for family carers. We hope to continue working with Suffolk Family Carers to improve our care across the trust.

“It is crucial for our patients’ health and wellbeing that they stay connected to those closest with them while they are in hospital, which is why family carers play a vital role in a patient’s recovery. It can be a stressful time and ensuring we help carers to cope is just as important as the care we provide our patients.”

In September, West Suffolk Hospital NHS Foundation Trust received a Family Carer Friendly Hospital Award, while eight wards and its outpatient department also received recognition for the care and commitment provided.

Family carers have access to a range of support at the Bury St Edmunds hospital, such as extended visiting times, information packs and badges. One-to-one support for family carers is also provided by Suffolk Family Carer support and information workers at the hospital.

Hayley Hancock, head of adult services at Suffolk Family Carers, said: “It is fantastic that West Suffolk Hospital recognises carers’ needs and is committed to maintaining and improving support for their carers’ right across the hospital.”