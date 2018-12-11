How not to set fire to Christmas!

Christmas dinner, wrapping presents, decorating your home – there’s lots to think about this Christmas. But one thing Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) are urging residents in Bedfordshire and Luton to put top of their Christmas lists this year is fire safety.

The extra distractions of Christmas make it especially important to be vigilant during the festive season.

Christmas trees in particular can be dangerous, watch this national fire safety campaign short video to see how quickly a Christmas Tree fire can spread http://youtu.be/hMtjGfr0tYs

Pete Buckingham, Community Safety Manager, says: “Christmas is a time for festive cheer with family and friends. But fairy lights, candles and decorations mean it is also a time to take extra care to keep our loved ones safe from fire”

“To ensure you have the merriest of Christmases, keep fire safety at the top of your list. Ensure you place candles in suitable holders and away from curtains, never leave cooking unattended and, of course, test your smoke alarms.

“The colder weather brings its own menaces too. Take care when using portable heaters or open fires to keep warm.”

Here are some simple tips from the national fire safety campaign to help you and your family enjoy the joys of Christmas safely:

>Ensure you have working smoke alarms installed on all levels of your home.

>Never leave cooking unattended. The majority of fires start in the kitchen so this is a high risk area.

>Never leave burning candles unattended.

>Put your cigarette out, right out. Make sure your cigarette is fully extinguished and take care when under the influence of alcohol or tired.

>Never use heaters to dry clothes.

>Don’t overload sockets. Ensure only one plug per socket. Always turn off plugs when they are not in use.

>Ensure you switch off fairy lights and unplug them before you go to bed or leave the house.

>Always use a residual current device (RCD) on outdoor electrical equipment.

Visit www.bedsfire.gov.uk for more safety advice.