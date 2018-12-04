Hunt the missing elf on festive fun trail at Jordans Mill in Biggleswade

Little elf hunters are urgently needed in Biggleswade!

The Jordan Trust will be launching its annual festive trail for children which is running from Friday, December 7 until December 30.

Elf hunters will be able to go on a journey around the gardens and meadow at the historical landmark site to find the naughty Jordans elf who has gone missing from the North Pole.

Children can follow the clues on the trail to help find out what naughtiness this cheeky elf has been up too.

Dawn Walton, event organiser at Jordans Mill said: “We look forward to spotting all of the little elf hunters and their parents as they search around the site and get into the Christmas spirit.”

Children can pick up an elf sheet from the Mill shop. Once children have completed the trail, each one will receive a prize for their hard work and be entered into a prize draw to win the big Jordans elf.

Entries must be posted into Santa’s post box at the Mill by December 30 to be eligible for the prize draw.

In addition to the festive trail, children can take part in the new elf training camp. The new elf training camp will put new recruits to the test! Trainee elves will be tested in elf musical statues, present picking and then decorate their own gingerbread man with as much colour as possible. Workshops can be booked from December 12-22 at www.jordansmill.com/event

Jordans Mill’s charming location on the banks of the River Ivel was first mentioned as a milling site in the Domesday Book of 1086. Centuries later, in 1893, the Jordans purchased what was then called Holme Mills to produce flour, and the mill has been home to the Jordan family for over 150 years.

A key part of the visitor experience is a guided tour of the iconic Mill museum. The tour, which lasts approximately one hour, takes visitors on a fascinating journey from the beginnings of milling in Bedfordshire to Jordans Cereals’ place as one of the UK’s leading cereal manufacturers.

Jordans Mill is on Langford Road, Biggleswade, SG18 9JX. For more information visit www.jordansmill.com