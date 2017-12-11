Ice and snow warning further extended across the region today by Met Office

The Met Office is warning there may be more snow on the way in the south Midland today and have extended the area and timeframe where it may fall.

A spokesman for the Met office said: "With cold conditions and some snow lying over parts of England, as well as further rain pushing in from the southeast during the second half of the night, icy stretches have formed on untreated surfaces.

The Met Office has extended its warning across the region today

"At the same time some snow will fall over parts of southeast England this morning and early afternoon as well as over parts of East Anglia in the afternoon. However, most accumulations here should be above about 100 m.

"This is only a low impact warning with impacts much less widespread and less significant than across parts of England and Wales on Sunday.

"This is an update to extend the warning into Monday afternoon, pull this a little southwards and to make this a combined snow and ice warning."