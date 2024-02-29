Images released of missing teens last seen near Sandy train station
Police have released images of two missing teenagers who were last seen near Sandy train station in the early hour of this morning (February 29).
Thea and Nadia, both 14 years old, are from Everton and are believed to be together. They were last seen near the station shortly after 2am.
Thea is described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build. Her natural hair is short and dyed pink, but could now be long and black. She was wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and black trainers.
Nadia is around 5ft 5ins and is also of slim build. She was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and was wearing all black clothing, including a black coat.
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or report online, quoting references MPC/325/24 for Thea and MPC/326/24 for Nadia.