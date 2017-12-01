It’s all systems go for new community hall

Potton Hall for All has cleared its final planning hurdle.

The long-awaited community centre has now been given planning permission from Central Bedfordshire Council.

The scheme will provide Potton with the much-needed large community building on the southern edge of the new Tall Trees residential development, next to The Hutchinson Hollow sporting facilities.

Consultation with local groups and organisations, officers and councillors of Central Beds Council and design professionals has produced a building and site design that meets the diverse needs of a great many sporting, cultural and recreational bodies in and around Potton. It is also expected that the Hall for All will provide a picturesque venue for wedding receptions and new social occasions as well as facilities suitable for conferences and business meetings.

The building will include a 26m long, 16m wide, 10m high main hall, large enough for two badminton courts, two large meeting rooms; kitchen and bar, foyer and ancillary facilities. It will be within easy walking distance of the town square via a new footpath link.

The process has been a community effort run by a dedicated group of local volunteers, enthusiastically supported by local clubs and societies who have jointly raised funds, including the May Day Fete with the Cricket Club, Murder Mystery with the Scouts and Potton Playhouse, Gardener’s Question Time with the Potton Show Committee and many others.

A committee spokesman said: “Among many other actions the charity is undertaking is the serious business of raising the capital funding for the building. If you or your business would like to be involved, the Trustees would love to hear from you.”

There are more details on thw website and Facebook page. www.pottonhallforall.co.uk www.facebook.com/pottonhallforall