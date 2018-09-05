Join Starlight Hike and help patients at hospice in Moggerhanger

People are being asked to walk under the stars to raise funds for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice at Moggerhanger.

The hospice is holding its sponsored night-time walk, the Starlight Hike, to remember loved ones and raise funds, on Saturday, September 22.

Don neon deely boppers and glow sticks and join the fun with a mass Zumba warm-up. Participants will then have the choice of a 5k or 10k route starting from the hospice and going through the surrounding countryside.

There will be plenty of entertainment for all ages on offer along the routes, including food and drink stalls, a glitter bar, choirs and a cheerleading squad. There will also be a stage so that local bands can entertain the crowds.

The hike will include a trip down Starlight Avenue, a quiet area of reflection where people will be able to display a star dedicated to their loved one.

Walkers will be rewarded with a well-deserved medal upon crossing the finish line.

Participants can arrive early evening to enjoy the entertainment, before the warm-up and hike.

The hospice is encouraging participants to try to raise at least £135, which would help fund a nurse at the hospice for an entire day. It costs the hospice £9,000 a day to run.

St John’s Hospice is there for people aged 18 and over who are living with conditions like cancer, heart failure and lung disease. It offers a range of services to communities across Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire, from inpatient care in its 15 bed hospice to day services.

The funds raised from the Starlight Hike will help the hospice to continue to support people like Fred Allen and his wife Gail, who was a patient at St John’s Hospice in 2014.

Fred said: “When my wife Gail was battling bowel cancer in the latter days of her life it was suggested that she spend some time in the care of St John’s Hospice. She did and they treated her so well that she became calm and relaxed and more able to face her future. Of course, myself and my family realised how hard the Sue Ryder nurses work to achieve this. I vowed that one day I would repay our debt to St John’s Hospice, even though it is not expected, so I am now a volunteer.”

Fred wants to encourage others to take part in the Starlight Hike in support of the hospice.

He added: “My advice would be to throw yourself into it wholeheartedly and enjoy the fun filled but important evening amongst similar minded people. Enjoy the company of other walkers and entertainment all the way whilst raising funds for an important charity that we would be lost without. Don’t be shy, enter, enjoy and finish it!”

St John’s Hospice Community Fundraiser, Aimee Jepson, said: “For one special night, we would love for people to be a star and join us for a magical night-time walk to remember loved ones and raise funds. With the choice of a 5k or a 10k route and plenty of entertainment this is an event for all ages and perfect for friends and families to do together. The funds raised through sponsorship will help us to continue to provide hospice care to our patients and their families, both here at St John’s Hospice and out in the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire community.”

To register for the Starlight Hike, go to: www.sueryder.org/stjohnsstarlighthike or call St John’s Hospice’s fundraising team on 01767 642 412.

An adult ticket costs £10, a child (under 16) ticket £5, an adult and a child ticket £15, family ticket (two adults and two children) £30, group ticket (four adults) £40. Team registration is also available.

This year’s Starlight Hike is sponsored by M&DH Insurance and the Paviour Doctor.