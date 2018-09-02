Jumping in memory of dad

The Huckle family from Biggleswade took part in a freefall parachute jump on 25 August to raise funds for the Road Victims Trust in memory of their father and husband, Alan Huckle who was killed in a road traffic collision in July 2014.

His daughters Tanya and Kayleigh were joined by friends Chris, Sammy, Char, Beth, Alice and Hannah who ski dived out of a plane from 12,000 feet and raised in excess of £2,000 for the Road Victims Trust.

Clair Bradley, Fundraising Manager at the Road Victims Trust said: “This was a fantastic achievement by all of the team and the money raised will go directly to supporting other local people affected by road death.”

If you would like to make a donation please visit http://www.justgiving.com/Tanya-Huckle1