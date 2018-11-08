Kind siblings holding super Sandy book sale for hospice which helped grandmother

Two determined siblings from Sandy are holding a book and table top sale to raise funds for the hospice which helped their late grandmother.

Emily and Ben Sheterline are raising funds for St Christopher’s Hospice in Sydenham, with a sale at Sandy Village Hall on November 11 from 2pm-5pm.

Kath and Colin

There will be lots of stalls selling books, toys, games and clothes, while there will also be a tea, coffee and cake stall to satisfy peckish shoppers.

An exciting raffle is planned, too.

The siblings’ mum, Clare, said: “Although they didn’t get to see Nanny as often as they would have liked because their grandparents lived in Surrey, they had a lovely bond.

“When Kath passed away it hit all the family hard and they both struggled to come to terms with this; even now they miss her so much.

“Emily, who is now a student at Sandy Secondary School, was determined that she wanted to help St Christopher’s like they helped her nan.

“She came up with a book sale that quickly got bigger. The village hall have been fantastic and so helpful.”

The whole family will be there to support Emily, aged 12, and 11-year-old Ben, and St Christopher’s was delighted to hear the news.

Clare added: “Kath was lovely. She came from Ireland, had a great sense of humour and loved all her grandchildren.

“She used to sit and draw with Emily, which Emily loved.

“We want to raise as much as we can for the charity. We have kept them informed and they seemed very happy.

“We will be presenting St Christopher’s with a cheque and they are going to give Emily a tour round and want pictures from the day so they can put it in their newsletter.

“Unfortunately, granddad Colin is unable to travel far but has donated already in supports.

“We are so very proud.”