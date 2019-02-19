Ladies boutique in Sandy named on ‘Britain’s 50 most brilliant boutiques’ list

A ladies boutique in Sandy has been named in The Telegraph’s ‘Britain’s 50 most brilliant boutiques’.

All Season’s Boutique, on High Street, made the list that was voted for by readers of the publication.

All Seasons Boutique

Boutique owner Babs Morse was told of the news by one of her customers on Monday.

She said: “It feels fantastic to be named on that list, I believe we are the only one in Bedfordshire.

“Over 2,000 readers voted and we made the list!

“We are very proud and we have a great team who work very hard to make sure the customer experience is fantastic and it must be working!”

All Seasons Boutique

The boutique does not have an online presence.

Babs added: “We do not sell online, we pride ourselves on the customer experience.

“We are known for our truthful advice, if it looks good on you we will tell you but we will also tell you if it does not suit you.

“We have Ladies clothes, footwear, accessories, mother of the bride outfits and mother of the groom outfits.”

All Season’s Boutique is open Monday to Friday 9.30am till 4pm, Saturday 9.30am till 4pm and they take appointment bookings on Sunday’s and late nights.

To make a booking call 01767 680259 or visit the boutique at 14 High Street, Sandy.