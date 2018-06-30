Langford gets ready to party

Langford’s annual fete next week is set to be the biggest and best ever with family entertainment on the playing field and in the village hall. Attractions at the fete on July 7, from 1pm, include a dog show, fun fair, craft stalls, dancing and keep fit demonstrations, brass band, country and western band, face painting, games for children, food stalls, barbeque, licensed bar, raffle, bouncy castle, ice creams, community stand and much more. Entrance is free.

Funds raised will go towards improving the playing field equipment and the village hall. Local businesses have generously sponsored the fete.