Langford plan on hold over lorries fears

Fears about lorries clogging up Langford to access a building site have led to plans for up to 95 homes being deferred.

The outline scheme on 13.5 acres at Loft Farm is due to involve access via Tithe Farm Close, which is narrow and has a sharp bend.

Materials being brought to the site on HGVs could lead to “absolute chaos” in the village, while the access “is rubbish”, it has been claimed.

More talks are needed with the applicant over the route into the site, Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee decided.

Gill Clarke, who chairs Langford Parish Council, said: “It is totally unfeasible to allow access via Tithe Farm Close.

“Langford Parish Council insists that an alternative access be sought directly via Church Street by purchase and development of an existing property or by an alternative.”

Stotfold and Langford councillor Steve Dixon said: “The roof trusses are enormous. They are only coming in on an articulated lorry.

“If there is an increase in the amount of traffic parked around there, it’s going to be carnage.

“This is not the right access because it will cause absolute chaos in Langford.

“There will be lorries parked all the way down Church Street trying to get on the site through Tythe Farm Close.”

Cllr Tom Nicols said: “Of all the sites I’ve looked at, the access is pretty dire. At least that’s my judgment. It is pretty dire.

Legal advice given to councillors suggested there was a high risk of costs against the local authority, if the plans went to appeal.

A second vote to defer the scheme was approved 11-0, with two abstentions.