Learn about gardening in a small space at historical site in Bigglewade

Learn about gardening in a small space as Jordans Mill celebrates National Allotments Week.

A new section has been created within the gardens for small space and container gardening to encourage people to eat healthier and grow more fruits and vegetables.

The historical site on Langford Road has a range of herbs and salad allotment beds open to the public from 9am to 5pm, free of charge, until Sunday, August 19.

Visitors can learn more about how to grow fruits and vegetables in small space and container pots, alongside some factual signs to get started.

Jenny Osborne, head gardener, said: “The gardens are truly inspirational, and we believe in getting the community involved and learning more about allotments.

“This year we have focused on small space and container gardening, so visitors can still enjoy growing their own tasty produce at home.”

“It is important for us to reduce our food mileage, get active outside and provide habitats for our struggling wildlife.”

“I encourage families to come and look at our full range of fruits and vegetables and create something similar at home.”

National Allotments Week is organised by the National Allotment Society, which was founded in the early 20th century.

This year the theme is called ‘Living and Growing’ and aims to encourage more people to grow their own.

There is also the popular Pirate and Princess trail which takes children on a fun adventure around the gardens, meadow and woodland, searching for clues to help find the missing pirate. The trail costs £1.50 per child and runs until August 31.

Visit www.jordansmill.com