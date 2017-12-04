Leighton Buzzard burglar caught red-handed with property he’d stolen from Stotfold

A burglar from Leighton Buzzard has been jailed after being caught with stolen property linking him to a break-in in Stotfold in July last year.

Stanley Wood, 28, of Oatfield Gardens, was handed a five-year jail sentence after being found guilty at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday.

Stanley Wood

In July 2016 Wood smashed the back door of a property in Campion Avenue, Stotfold, before ransacking the property and making off with various items including two Apple Macbooks, two iPhones and several items of jewellery.

Wood was captured on CCTV purchasing a crowbar shortly before the burglary.

Later that day a car which was seen in the area at the time of the burglary failed to stop in Baldock when police requested it to do so. After a short pursuit Wood was found to be in the vehicle and when it was later searched, police found several of the items that had been stolen, including a bag with the victim’s name on it.

Detective Constable Surinder Ram, investigating, said: “We are delighted to have taken another burglar off the streets of Bedfordshire and hope this sentence acts as a deterrent for those who think nothing of breaking into someone’s home. We are committed to tackling this distressing crime and will do all we can to take action against those who commit these callous acts against others.”

As thieves can take advantage of the darker nights, the force is reminding people to secure their homes and keep them lit. You can visit the burglary advice on the force website.