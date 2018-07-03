Listed chapel in Roxton wins funding for preservation work

A grant of more than £60,000 will help preserve a listed village chapel.

Roxton Congregational Chapel has received a National Lottery grant of £65,000 for a heritage project to renew the thatched roof and increase involvement in the building.

The two year project involves removal and replacement of the decayed thatched roof, repairs to the roof timber, new information banners and leaflets for visitors as well as the training of tour guides.

Supported through the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), the project will ensure that the building has a secure future and will enable people to learn about heritage.

A number of events are planned over the course of the project, the first of which is a Family Discovery Day to be held on Saturday, July 21 at 2pm.

There will be activities for children as well as refreshments and a chance for everyone to have a tour of the chapel.

A children’s drawing competition of the chapel will be launched on the day, with the winning entry to be used in future publicity for this project.

Roxton Congregational Chapel is a thatched, Cottage Orné style building which sits in the conservation area of the village.

It is Grade II* listed, on the Historic England At Risk register.

Originally a barn, it was first registered for Christian worship in the Nonconformist tradition in 1808 and is virtually unchanged from the early 19th century.

Services are still held every Sunday and the church is available for marriages, christenings, funerals and blessings.

Speaking on behalf of the church Bernard Hooker said: “After many years of trying to resolve this problem of the premature deterioration of the water reed thatch, we are extremely grateful for this grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.”

For more information visit http://roxtonchapel.btck.co.uk/