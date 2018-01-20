Logo for new Abbeygate Sixth Form college incorporates students’ designs

Students have helped to create a dynamic brand for a new sixth form college in Bury St Edmunds.

Abbeygate Sixth Form, which opens in September 2019, has a new logo created from a combination of three competition entries.

Unveiled at West Suffolk College on Tuesday, the logo features designs by Lois Bridges, 19, from One, Callum McGuiness, 17, from West Suffolk College and a team from Stour Valley Community School including Matthew Strellis, Jamie Warbis-Rodda, Jacob Roper and Sofia Ilczenko, who are all 14, entered the three winning designs that were incorporated into the logo by Trebuchet design agency, of Ipswich. Each team was presented with a £200 cash prize and Callum was awarded an internship by Trebuchet.

The competition was open to the project’s founder schools and partners; King Edward VI, Newmarket Academy, Stour Valley, Sybil Andrews and students from One and West Suffolk College.