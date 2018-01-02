Loved ones remembered at special service

Woodman & Son funeral directors hosted their Christmas Service of Remembrance at St Andrew’s Parish Church, Biggleswade, on December 14.

Funeral arranger Shona Williamson welcomed everybody and thanked Rev Guy Scott and church members for making the service possible.

Remembrance Christmas tree at Woodman & Son

Rev Scott then took the service, with well-known carols, readings and singing from soloist Alison Chambers.

The service included a time for reflection, where families were invited to light a floating candle in memory of their loved ones who have died.

Families are also invited to write a special message on a star that is then hung on the remembrance Christmas tree on the company’s premises.

Shona Williamson told the Chronicle: “We believe that the comfort and strength that our families get from this service is a great benefit for them, and we will continue to arrange this service at Christmastime as we also get comfort from it.”