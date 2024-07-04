Lucky escape with 'no injuries reported' after car hits tree in Shillington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver had a lucky escape after their car crashed into a tree in Shillington.

Firefighters from Luton were called to a collision in Hanscombe End Road at 12.54pm on Tuesday (July 2).

Police also attended the scene and confirmed that there were no injuries to report.

