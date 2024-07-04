Lucky escape with 'no injuries reported' after car hits tree in Shillington
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A driver had a lucky escape after their car crashed into a tree in Shillington.
Firefighters from Luton were called to a collision in Hanscombe End Road at 12.54pm on Tuesday (July 2).
Police also attended the scene and confirmed that there were no injuries to report.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "No persons were trapped. The car was made safe by firefighters using spreaders, a battery kit and thermal imaging camera."