Lucky escape with 'no injuries reported' after car hits tree in Shillington

By Jo Robinson
Published 4th Jul 2024, 16:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A driver had a lucky escape after their car crashed into a tree in Shillington.

Firefighters from Luton were called to a collision in Hanscombe End Road at 12.54pm on Tuesday (July 2).

Police also attended the scene and confirmed that there were no injuries to report.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "No persons were trapped. The car was made safe by firefighters using spreaders, a battery kit and thermal imaging camera."