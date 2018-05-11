Make sure you don’t miss the train shake-up

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is advising passengers to plan ahead for the biggest timetable shake-up in UK rail history this month.

The change will affect most passengers who travel to and from Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey.

The new schedule will operate from 2am on Sunday, May 20, and passengers are being advised of a three week transition period to make the necessary changes to trains, services and drivers.

Many train carriages must be relocated across the network, at the same time the network needs to continue to run services.

There are also changes to the formation of existing trains as they move towards providing longer trains.

During the transition period there may be a reduced number of trains.

In the morning peak there is one train, the 5.54am train from Peterborough to St Pancras International, which calls at Sandy at 6.26am, Biggleswade at 6.30am and Arlesey at 6.34am, which will not run in the first three weeks of the timetable change.

In the evening peak there is one train back to Peterborough via Arlesey, Biggleswade and Sandy that leaves St Pancras at 4.16pm, which will not run for the two weeks, and the 6.46pm train from St Pancras will not run for one week.

After the transition period, GTR will be running more trains and longer trains in the morning peak period, between 7am and 10am.

From Biggleswade, the number of trains to London will rise from seven to 11, - two an hour and one in the final hour go to King’s Cross, two an hour to St Pancras and on through central London to Farringdon, City Thameslink, Blackfriars and London Bridge.

From Sandy and Arlesey, the number of trains to London rises from five to six. With all the services, two trains per hour, going to St Pancras instead of King’s Cross.

In the evening peak, between 4pm and 7pm, there will be more trains and longer trains to Biggleswade and longer trains to Sandy and Arlesey.

To Biggleswade, the number of trains rises from eight to 11.

To Arlesey and Sandy the number of trains will remain at six.

All these services, two trains per hour, will leave from St Pancras instead of King’s Cross.

There are 50% more carriages, 37% more seats and 120% more capacity in the morning at Sandy and Arlesey, after the three-week transition period and there will be 76% more carriages, 65% more seats and 128% more capacity on trains from Biggleswade.

In the evening, back to Sandy and Arlesey, after the transition period, there will be 29% more carriages, 17% more seats and 88% more capacity.

To Biggleswade, there will be 83% more carriages, 73% more seats and 115% more capacity.

