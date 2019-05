A man was seriously injured in a road collision between a quad bike and two stationary vehicles in Banks Road, Biggleswade on Wednesday evening.

The man in his 20s was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge, where he remains in a critical condition.

Sergeant William Hood, said: “We would appreciate assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch.

“We’d also like to hear from you if you saw the quad bike before the incident.”

Call 101.