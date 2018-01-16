Man detained following crime spree in Hepworth, Stanton, Stowmarket, Old Newton, Brockford and Great Blakenham

A 34-year-old man who admitted committing a string of offences has been ordered to be detained under the Mental Health Act.

Henry Gaskin appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to six offences in Hepworth, Stanton, Stowmarket, Old Newton, Brockford and Great Blakenham on March 10, 2017.

He has been held at St Clement’s Hospital, in Ipswich, since his arrest.

Gaskin admitted charges including causing criminal damage to a car in Hepworth; having an offensive weapon in Stowmarket; possession of an imitation sub-machine gun with intent to cause fear of violence in Stowmarket; dangerous driving in Stowmarket, Old Newton and Stanton; driving while disqualified in Stanton, Brockford and Great Blakenham and using a vehicle without insurance.

Judge John Devaux made him the subject of a hospital order which will restrict the date of release to when he is no longer considered a danger to the public. He also received an eight-year driving ban and an order confiscating the knife and imitation firearm, which will be destroyed, was made.