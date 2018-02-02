Man dies after Sandy Road collision

A man has died following a collision near Sandy yesterday.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the fatal road traffic collision on Sandy Road yesterday (1 February).

At approximately 5.20am there was a collision between a Vauxhall Astra car and a lorry on Sandy Road. The road was closed until approximately 5pm.

Emergency services attended but sadly the driver of the car, a man in his 30s from Potton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Richard Cruse said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved one. I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us on 101 to help us establish the circumstances.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the initial collision to call 101 or visit our online reporting website.