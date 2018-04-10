Marathon appeal by Stotfold runner to help young people coping with cancer

A Stotfold man is appealing for support as he runs the London Marathon to help children facing cancer.

Luke Green will be raising funds for the Move Charity which is dedicated to supporting children and young people living with cancer, through the power of exercise and sport.

He has set himself the target of £1,300 as this will sponsor a young person living with cancer, providing one-to-one support for an entire year.

Luke studied sport and exercise science at Leeds Beckett University and is now a sports co-ordinator.

He said: “Seven young people between the ages of 7 and 24 are diagnosed with cancer every single day and have to face an extremely tough journey. For young people there is so much thrown at them both physically and mentally during their treatment and it doesn’t just stop there.

“Life goes on after cancer and we want to support young people as much as possible to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle both during and after treatment so they can work towards getting their lives back on track and look forward to a brighter future.”

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/luke-green11 and visit http://www.movecharity.org/