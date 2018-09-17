Meet your local firefighters at open day in Sandy

Fun for all the family is on offer when fire crews in Sandy open their doors for the day.

Sandy Community Fire Station is holding an open day on Sunday, September 23, from 10am until 2pm.

Meet your local firefighters who are inviting everyone from their community to come along and see their appliances and learn about fire safety.

Firefighters at the station in Ivel Road, are organising an afternoon of fun and discovery for the whole family.

There will also be many attractions, including children’s games, barbecue, Central Bedfordshire’s virtual simulator car Oscar, ‘Children’s Firefighter Challenge’ assault course and specialist fire appliances to see.

The open event promises to be a fun-filled event with plenty of opportunities for children and adults to learn more about your local fire station and its crews.

Station Commander, Andrew Lewington said: “Everyone is welcome. Our open days are a fantastic family day out and a great opportunity for people to come and find out about their local station and the services we provide to our local community.

“Why not mention the open day to all your friends and family. We look forward to seeing you on the big day.”