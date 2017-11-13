Memorial listing helps to honour the fallen

In the week the country remembers the fallen Historic England has been looking back at a village war memorial has been listed to ensure its protection for years to come.

Gamlingay war memorial honours 65 men killed in th First World War and a further 14 who died in World War 11.

The listing, in March this year, makes the memorial, built in 1920 at a cost of £200, a Grade 11 listed monument.

It is part of a scheme to protect 2,500 memorials by 2018, marking the cenetenary of the end of the First World War.

The monument, now at St Mary’s Field cemetery in the village, is described as “an eloquent witness to the tragic impacts of world events on this community, and the sacrifices it made in the conflicts of the 20th century.”

It is described as an accomplished and well-realised war memorial which takes the form of a Latin wheel-head cross.

It was unveiled and dedicated on 19 December 1920 at Gamlingay. The memorial was designed and executed by Messrs G Maile and Son Ltd, and cost in the region of £200.

It was originally located on a small traffic island at the junction of Church Lane and Station Road. In the late 20th century it was moved a short distance to the south, to stand outside the pedestrian gate to Gamlingay Village College. In September 2016 it was moved again, and is the newly opened St Mary’s Field Cemetery.

This week Lord Ashton of Hyde, First World War Minister said: “As we enter the final year of our First World War centenary commemorations, we want to ensure the bravery and sacrifice of those who served are never forgotten.

“Local war memorials are a poignant reminder of how the war affected our communities and of those who never came home. I encourage everyone to visit their

local memorial and​ ​to learn more about their connection to this pivotal point in our history.”