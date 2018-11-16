Meppershall youngsters raise £1,908 for Children in Need

An 11-year-old boy has turned his love of gaming to good use.

Jack Careem, from Meppershall village, organised a 24 hour Gameathon for Children In Need for the second year running.

The Gameathon took place on October 21 through until Monday 22 October, during the half term break at Jack’s home. Jack, along with his mascot dog Buddy and eight school friends, all in Year 7 at Robert Bloomfield Academy tirelessly gathered sponsors and collected donations for weeks before the event, asking friends.

The team members were Jack, Charlie Williams, Heidi Elingham, Emma Cornelius, George White, James Wood, Callum Saunders, Finley Hampson and Peter Belisario. The Gameathon required the team to play a selection of classic and modern board games and electronic games for 24 hours and they raised a staggering £1,908.28.