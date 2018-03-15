Minister visits Chicksands HQ

Mark Lancaster, Minister for the Armed Forces, visited the Joint Intelligence Training Group at Joint Force Command Chicksands last Thursday as part of a familiarisation visit to Defence Intelligence

He had already visited the headquarters of the Joint Forces Intelligence Group, based at RAF Wyton earlier in the day.

Mr Lancaster MP was welcomed by the Commander of the Joint Intelligence Training Group and Joint Force Command Chicksands, Group Captain Stuart Stirrat and also met with staff and trainees. The Joint Intelligence Training Group trains personnel in intelligence and security disciplines, including regular, reserve and civil service Defence personnel, as well as International and UK partners. Mr Lancaster was briefed on training expansion and the introduction of a new intelligence training facility.