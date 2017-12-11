Missing Corrie: Search at landfill site set to end this week

Police officers searching for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague at a landfill site are set to conclude their search this week.

It is thought Corrie, 23, who vanished following a night out in Bury St Edmunds on September 23, 2016, climbed into a waste bin and was taken away by a bin lorry.

Police officers have been conducting a second search at a landfill site at Milton, Cambridgeshire, since October, after another search earlier this year.

Today, Suffolk Police confirmed the search would come to an end early this week.